Vernell McCord Moorman, 95, passed away January 17, 2022, at Church Street Manor in Ecru. She was the window of LC Moorman whom she married on February 19, 1942. She was born in Pontotoc County to Sam and Ruth Barton McCord. Vernell was a very kind, sweet and selfless person to all and you never heard her say an unkind word about anyone. She lived her life as a Christian example to all who knew her. She loved her home and taking care of and providing for her family, Ebenezer Methodist church family, and friends. She was the oldest member at Ebenezer Methodist Church. She was an amazing cook and loved spending time providing great meals for her family to gather together, which provided us all with memories that we will have forever. She had a talent and was a wonderful artist that used her talents painting oil and acrylic landscapes and still life paintings. Some of her paintings were displayed in the Pontotoc Library. For years she spent time collecting and displaying antiques. She loved her yard and her flowers, and she had a knack for making everything beautiful. She loved to garden and can the vegetables and fruits that she grew. A true homemaker. She is survived by her three children, Kathryn Greene of Tupelo, Marilyn Matkins (Doorman) of Tupelo, and Joey Moorman of Pontotoc; three grandchildren, Rick Matkins of Atlanta, Jeff Thornton(Angie) of Pontotoc, and Justin Moorman of Pontotoc; two great grandchildren, Kyle Thornton(Jordyn) of Oxford and Langston Moorman of Pontotoc; three great great grandchildren, Kate, Mary, and Lucy Thornton of Oxford; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her siblings, Stanley McCord, Sarah Rakestraw, and Sammie Ruth Reeder; two grandchildren, Joey Hal Moorman, Jr. and Katherine Elizabeth Moorman and son in law, Travis Greene. Graveside Services will be Friday, January 21, 2022 at 1PM at Bethel Cemetery with Bro. Ken Corley and Bro. Brad Hodges officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Floyd Yates, Kenny Rakestraw, Garrett Moorman, Benny Moorman, Frankie Moorman, and Mike McCord. Memorials made be made to Ebenezer Methodist Church.
