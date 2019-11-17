Debra McCord Wilder, 66, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, TN. She was born January 31, 1953 in New Albany, MS. She attended Pontotoc City Schools and Itawamba Community College. Before completing ICC, she began work as a secretary at Futorian Corporation in New Albany and married her lifelong husband of 45 years, Dennis Keith Wilder. Over the next 30 years, she worked fulltime as an administrative assistant and later as a Human Resources Coordinator for Federal Mogul (Pontotoc Spring) and the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. Before retiring, she worked for 7 years as a bank teller for BancorpSouth in Pontotoc and Ecru, MS. She was a member of Cherry Creek Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and spending time with her family. She had a gift for gardening and getting anything to grow. She enjoyed creating original crafts and decorating her home inside and outside. She loved to be outdoors and watching the animals in her front and back yard. Survivors include her husband, Dennis Wilder of Pontotoc; daughter, Jennie Gullick(Bro. Allen) of Fulton; son, Johnny Wilder(Wanda) of Pontotoc; four grandchildren, Trey Gullick(Emilee), Hannah Stephens(Channing), and Luke and Will Wilder; two great grandchildren, Jakob and Micah Stephens; sister, Regina Chrestman(Charles) of Pontotoc; brother, Ricky McCord(Pat); sister-in-law, Bonnie McCord; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hazel McCord; brother, Gregg McCord, and brother-in-law, Tim Wilder. Services honoring her life will be at 11AM, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Brother Dustin Long and Brother Kevin Merritt officiating. Burial will be in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Trey Gullick, Channing Stephens, John Ray McCord, Adam Wilder, and Evan Boyd. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Chrestman, Cole Ward, Kenny Houpt, and Cassidy Houpt. Visitation will be Monday, November 18, 5-8PM and Tuesday, November 19, 10AM until service time.
