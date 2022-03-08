Betty Jean McCormack, age 84, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Keller, Texas after a brief illness. Born on August 12, 1937, in Mantachie she was the daughter of Reggie and Opal West. She was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church and a long-time employee of SunnyCros Flower Shop, Verona and Renasant Bank, Tupelo before retiring in 2014. Upon retirement, she and her husband moved to Keller to be close to family. She was loved by everyone she came in contact with over the many years either through her work, family gatherings or her church. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends whether it was weekend card games, softball or basketball games, church gatherings or the many vacations on the beaches of Panama City and Destin, Florida. She also loved spending time in the yard and planting flowers. She leaves behind her husband of 66 years, David E. McCormack, Sr. of Keller, two children Jennifer McCormack of Keller and David McCormack (Tally) of Santa Fe, New Mexico and two grandchildren Ben McCormack of Santa Fe and Mary Tally McCormack-Luedtke (Bobby) of Pasadena, California. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Reggie and Opal West of Verona. Graveside services to celebrate Betty's life will be 2:30 p.m., Thursday March 10, 2022 at Lee Memorial Cemetery in Verona with Dr. Forrest Sheffield and Rev. David Smith officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Director's is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Nickey Coggins, Nick Coggins, John Coggins, Ronald Coggins, Cody Coggins, Brian Riggs, and Mike Collum. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or by going to their website santuaryhospicehouse.com. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
