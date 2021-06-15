Peyton Carnes McCormack, 46, died Friday, June 11, 2021, in Amory. A service of death and resurrection will be held at 11 AM Thursday June 17, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 AM to service time at the Gathering Room. He is survived by his mother, Pat Miller (Frank); two sisters, Meredith Meurrier (Michael) and Maggie Davenport (Zach); one son, Henry McCormack; and many other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Fred Carnes McCormack; and grandparents. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.

