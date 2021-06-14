Peyton Carnes McCormack, 46, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at a residence in Amory. Services will be on 11 AM Thursday, June 17, 2021 at First United Methodist Church - Tupelo. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 AM to service time at the Gathering Room.

