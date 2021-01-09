Mr. Wesley Adam McCormick, 42, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS as the result of an automobile accident. He was born in Amory, Mississippi on July 28, 1978 to Judith Ann and Robert Lynn McCormick. He was a truck driver and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Houlka. Adam loved his wife and baby girl, Ella with all his heart. Funeral Services will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Brian Thrasher officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church from 1:00 P.M. until service time, 2:00 P.M. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Mr. McCormick is survived by his wife, Erissa Mathis McCormick of Houlka; his parents, Judith Ann McCormick and Robert Lynn McCormick of Houlka; his daughter, Ella Grace McCormick of Houlka; his brothers, Richard (Crystal) McCormick of Myrtle, and Chris McCormick of Houlka; and his nieces, Lauren McCormick, and Katie Moore, and Cassie Newton; his nephews, Ethan McCormick, and Ryan McCormick. Mr. McCormick is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Lawrence Edington and Mr. & Mrs. Rudel Edington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Shiloh Baptist Church 1089 CR 413 Houlka, MS 38850 **The family has asked that social distancing and CDC Guidelines be kept in mind. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. ** Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
