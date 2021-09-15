Freddie L. McCormick, 83, passed away September 14, 2021 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Mr. McCormick is a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Bruce, MS. He served in the United States Navy abroad the USS Forrestal for 6 years (1958 - 1964). He loved spending time with his family and all of his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 57years, Helen Tutor McCormick of Ripley, MS; daughter, Angela McCormick Hughes of Ripley, MS; son, Randy McCormick of Houston, TX; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 10 great great-grandchildren. Service will be Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 1PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. James Steele and Bro. Darrell Logan officiating. Burial will follow in Carey Springs Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: his grandsons, Brad Hughes and Brandon Hughes; and Johnny Houpt, Toby Smith, Robin Belk, and Andy Wooley. Visitation will be Thursday, September 16th 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
