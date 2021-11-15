Glenda (Taylor) McCormick , 80, passed away on November 14, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born on January 31, 1941 to parents Clayborn Taylor and Irma Christine (McMurry) Taylor. She lived most of her life in Lee County. She attended Shiloh Methodist Church. Her biggest enjoyment was taking care of her grandchildren. Funeral services will be at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Jack Inmon and Bro. Danny Estes officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park in Verona. She is survived by her husband, Thomas C. McCormick of Nettleton; two daughters, Gail Hankins (Henry) of Booneville; Angel Harris of Nettleton; three grandchildren, Robin Kincade (Print), Heather Holley, Baley Scroggins (Cade), three great grandchildren, Calin Holley, Kade Holley, Ave Kincade, one step-son, Tommy McCormick, one step-daughter, Janis Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers , Danny and Buddy Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Cade Scroggins, Kade Holley, Print Kincade, Henry Hankins, Neil Taylor, and Tommy McCormick. Visitation will be on Wednesday before service from 11:00-12:45 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial in Nettleton. Donations can be sent to any charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
