Nobia Jane Watts McCormick completed her earthly pilgrimage and entered eternity in her sleep on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was 77. Jane was a lifelong beloved resident of the Brewer Community, born on July 20, 1943 to the late Fred Watts and Myrtle Rogers Watts. She graduated from Shannon High School in 1961 and married the late Harvie Lee McCormick on Nov. 28, 1963. Jane worked in the office at Malone and Hyde, Allied Furniture, Bank of Mississippi and Carolina Covers. Her office skills combined with her vivacious personality endeared her to many friends throughout her career. Jane was first and foremost a child of God, followed closely by being the most loving, caring "mother hen" to her children, grandchildren and extended family. Nana beamed with pride as she encouraged and supported her grandchildren. The McCormick home was the "gathering place" for many wonderful meals, especially on the Fourth of July over the years. Her cooking skills were legendary, especially her talent in making cakes. She was everyone's Mom and Aunt! Her life was lived in humility, service to God and family and to her community. She will be missed! A service celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Sunday, May 2, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her pastor, Bro. Tim Tutor officiating, and Bro David McGehee and Bro. Jason West doing the music. Private burial will be in the McCormick family plot at Brewer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time on Sunday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Jane is survived by her children, Roger McCormick and wife, Linda, and Angela Williams and husband, Jeremy, all of Brewer; grandchildren, Miranda McCormick, Jala McCormick (fiancé DJ Blackard), Thomas Blackard (step-great-grandson); sister-in-law, Evelyn Stanford; special friends, Toylane and Cecil Weeks; and a host of nieces and nephews who loved Aunt Jane. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Myrtle Watts; husband, Harvie L. McCormick (2002), daughter, Jayne Allison McCormick (2015), brothers, Tommy Watts (Shirley), David Watts (Betty) and Charles Watts (Joyce), and sister, Nell Mansell (Winford). Pallbearers will be Matt Scott, Tommy Lindsey, Eddie McPherson, Rickey Pickens, Keith Wiseman, and Cliff Tidwell. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS, or to Brewer Baptist Church, 302 CR 520, Shannon, MS 38868.
