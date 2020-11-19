Clarine White McCoy, 97, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center hospice unit following a brief illness. Clarine was blessed to have a wonderful 61-year marriage to her husband, James Granville McCoy, until his death in 2003. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and a faithful friend to many. Clarine was born to William Ernest White and Estella Taylor White and lived in Booneville until age 84, at which time she moved to Tupelo, MS, to be near her daughter. She was a Christian and a member of First Baptist Church, Booneville, for well over 50 years until she moved her membership to Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo. Clarine was a stay at home wife and mother for many years, which was a blessing, but also helped Granville with his business and worked with the Booneville School System as a teacher aide for several years. She was an excellent seamstress, having made her family's clothing, especially for herself and her daughter, for many years, and was known for her artful hand work. She made beautiful crocheted bedspreads, tablecloths, and doilies, and knitted sweaters with intricate designs. She was an immaculate housekeeper and a great cook. She was a wonderful role model and instilled Christian principles into her children, as did her husband Granville, their father. Clarine is survived by her two children: Melba Morgan (Randy) of Tupelo, MS, and Terry McCoy (Debbie) of Dallas, TX; three granddaughters: Emily Holmes, Jessica Marshall, and Valerie Klein, and six great-grandchildren: Justin, Stetson, Savannah, Hannah, Sadie, and Crosby, all from the Dallas, TX, area; her sister Stella Thomason of Verona, MS, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Granville; five siblings, Gladys Marie White (infant), Vera Puckett Reasons, Melvin White, Jewel Butler, and Ernestine Cunningham Lowery. Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation. A private family funeral will be held at McMillan Funeral Chapel at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, with Dr. Lynn Jones officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Cemetery.
