Adelle McCoy Cruse died peacefully at the Pontotoc Hospital Nursing Home, Friday afternoon, three months before her 100th birthday. Mrs. Cruse was a retired cosmetologist who spent most of her career working in the Modern Beauty Shop in downtown Pontotoc. She enjoyed working with her friends Allye Webb Huey and Rachel Ruth for many years. Adelle had a large clientele, all of whom she considered dear friends. She continued to work in the shop for twenty years after the death of her husband in 1975. When she retired, Adelle spent her time gardening, cooking wonderful meals for her family and friends, and devoting her time to ministries of Pontotoc First Baptist Church. She was a faithful member of First Baptist all of her adult life. When she became unable to live alone, she decided to join her sister, Blanche, at the Pontotoc Nursing Home. At the nursing home, Adelle continued to share her faith by leading prayers and devotionals whenever she was asked. She enjoyed her friends and all the activities at the nursing home. In fact, she regularly asked Britt Huffstatler and Katherine Souter "what are we doing" or "where are we going today". She firmly believed she was their valued assistant. Adelle wrote her own obituary every day she lived. Hers was a life well lived. She is survived by her daughters, Pat Masur(Louis) of Baldwyn, and Zana McBride(Gary) of Hickory Flat; her grandchildren, Jessica Stevens(Jake) of Tupelo, Richard Woods(Terri) of Byhalia, French Woods(Angela) of Hickory Flat, and Amy McBride(Clay) of Southaven; great-grandchildren, Savanna Kate Stephens, Tanner Woods, Conner Woods, Kendall Woods, Anna Reese Woods, Allie Mae Woods, Abby McBride, and Emma Powell; and one sister, Vara Montgomery of Pontotoc. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard B. "Jack" Cruse; her parents, Jettie and Fern McCoy; brothers, Clark McCoy, Lavert McCoy, Morris McCoy, and Lamar McCoy; and her sisters, Clara McCoy, Estelle Otts, and Blanche Crawford. Pat and Zana would like to express their love and gratitude to every person who helped care for their mother while she lived at the Pontotoc Hospital Nursing Home. There will be a graveside service held Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 2PM at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Dr. Ken Hester will officiate. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Her grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as her pallbearers.
