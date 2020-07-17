Dorothy Allice Smith McCoy departed this earthly realm Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her home in Algoma, Mississippi. She was affectionately known as "Miss Dot", "Granny Dot" or "Aunt Dot". She was born May 24, 1922, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Henry Jasper Smith and Elma Tunnell Smith, who left rural north Mississippi seeking jobs in the big city. She began her education in Memphis and completed it at Troy and Algoma. She married Lavert McCoy in 1937, embarking on a journey of love, hard work and most of all, faith in God. They shared seventy one years together until his death in 2008. She was a partner and helpmate in all ways, and was the living example of a Proverbs 31 woman. Dot and Vert raised their family in the Algoma community where they were faithful members of Algoma Baptist Church. Dot worked side by side with Vert as they made their living from the fruits of the earth. They bought a country store in Algoma where they served the community for over thirty years. Vert was instrumental in the re-incorporation of the community of Algoma and served as the first mayor. The grandchildren were proud of this accomplishment and enjoyed referring to Dot as "the first lady". Dot was known for her incredible caramel cakes as well as her prized tulips. She was a master gardener who could make anything grow. She sewed countless dresses for her granddaughters as well as beautiful quilts which are treasured family heirlooms. Dot was the mother of a physically handicapped child which was much harder in 1950 than it is today. Resources were extremely limited but Dot and Vert fought to insure Bernie had the same opportunities as all children. Dot became teacher, therapist and cheerleader for our "B" and as a result all four of her children led happy, productive lives. The word "homemaker" describes her perfectly - she truly made a home for her family through her hard work and devotion. And from her home many other homes have been created as her children and grandchildren strive to emulate her in all ways. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, four siblings - Betty Jean Martin, Ike Stacy, Helen Duncan and Robbie Nell Johnson; two sons in law, Dr. Kermit McGregor and John Conrad and one daughter in law, Sandra McCoy. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: one son, Ernie McCoy; three daughters, Phyllis McGregor, Bernie Conrad and Teresa Arnold (J.T.); six grandchildren, Lisa Williamson (Jimmy), Traci Rainey (Eddie), Christi McCoy, Dale McGregor (Tina), Jake Arnold (Desi), Tyler Arnold (Maggie) as well as 17 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters in law: Adelle Cruse, Vara Montgomery and Imogene Stacy as well as many nieces and nephews. As the sun set on Thursday, Dot was laid to rest beside Vert at the Old Monroe Mission Cemetery while her grandchildren sang Amazing Grace and read from the Psalms. No current services are planned. Memorials may be made to: Pontotoc County Bible Teachers Fund, P.O. Box 29 Pontotoc, MS 38863; Algoma Baptist Church, P. O. Box 115, Algoma, MS 38820 or Regional Rehab Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
