Gary Cleston "Bubba" McCoy, 62, passed away November 21, 2021, in Booneville. He was born in Houston, MS, on July 6, 1959. He enjoyed NASCAR, collecting cars, fishing, and cook some good ole BBQ. Bubba was happiest being with his family and best friend, Blue. He was an avid Alabama fan and enjoyed watching football and baseball. A memorial service will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 3:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Trimble officiating. A time to visit with family will be held two hours prior to service, beginning at 1:00 PM. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Candy Chittom McCoy; daughter, Amanda "Mandy" McCoy of Mooreville (formally of Booneville); sisters, Shirley Scott of Houston, TX, Jeanette Davis (Terry) of Pisgah, Pam Lauderdale (Max) of Pisgah, and Angie Thornton (Michael) of Booneville; a host of nieces and nephews and many friends; and special friend and caregiver, Allen Comello. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Cleston McCoy and Christine Fleming McCoy; and his wonderful son, Gary Matthew McCoy. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.