Ray Lamar "Nub" McCoy, 93, also known as Pepa, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the presence of his family, after a brief illness. Nub was born May 25, 1926 to Fern Lee and Jettie McCoy in the Macedonia community. He graduated from Algoma High School in 1944. He entered the US Navy and was stationed in Miami, FL. On August 1, 1947, he married Opaline Cruse, his beloved wife of 62 years. He began in the meat processing industry in the 1950s. From 1982 to 2005, he owned and operated The Butcher Block Restaurant in Pontotoc. He was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church, where he served on many committees as long as he was able. Nub faithfully served his family, church, and community throughout the years all for the Glory of God. Nub is survived by one son, Jerry McCoy(Judy); three daughters, Kay Nowlin(Larry), Debbie Corder(Stanley), and Becky Kidd(David); six grandsons, Mitch McCoy(Kyla), Todd Nowlin(Amber), Jacob Kidd(Penny), Caleb Kidd(Kasey), Evan Corder(Mallori), and Scott Cummings(Becki); two granddaughters, Leslie Holladay(Jake) and Kym Daniel(Brady); fifteen great grandchildren, Deuce McCoy, MaKenna, Breanna, and John Brayden Nowlin, Elijah and Rossi Kate Holladay, Bowen, Ruthie, John Mac, and James Issac Kidd, Evie Rae and Cara Gene Corder, Hayden Cummings(Heather), and Heston and Hayes Daniel; one great great granddaughter, Haisley Cummings; two sisters, Adele Cruse and Vera Montgomery and one sister-in-law, Dot McCoy. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three brothers, Clark, Morris, and Lavert McCoy; and three sisters, Blanch Crawford, Estelle Otts, and Clara McCoy. Services will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 3PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Brian Sansing officiating. Burial will follow in Cruse Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Sunday, September 22, 2019 6-8PM and Monday, September 23, 2019 2PM until service time. Pallbearers: Mitch McCoy, Todd Nowlin, Jacob and Caleb Kidd, Evan Corder, Scott Cummings, and Brady Daniel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Home Care Hospice, New Albany, MS.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.