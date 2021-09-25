Ruby Lee McCoy, 73, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. She was born on December 31, 1948, in Jumpertown to Earnest and Rosie Barnett McCoy. Funeral services will be Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. Visitation will be Sunday at the funeral home from 1:00 until 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Oakhill Cemetery in Blackland Community. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by a host of loving nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Pete McCoy and David McCoy, and a sister, Ophelia Trout. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
