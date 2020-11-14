Joan McCraw Grant, 78, went to her heavenly home Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born April 17, 1942, to Joel Joshua Little and Beulah Murray Little. Mrs. Joan, together with her husband Gene McCraw, served as missionaries in Australia for 27 years. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. She loved sewing, quilting, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother, and an inspiration to all of her family. She was so loved, and will be greatly missed. A private family service will be Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11:00am at United Funeral Service Chapel. Brother Mitchell Hall and Brother Marty Merritt will be officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Mrs. Joan is survived by her husband, John Grant; Two daughters, Lynn Heatherly, (Perry) of Pontotoc and Cassie Grant of Holland MI; Four sons Keith McCraw (Cassandra) of New Albany, Tim McCraw (Kate) of New Albany, Tim Grant (Lauralee) of New Zealand, and Kevin Grant (Jill) of IN.; Two sisters Marilyn Synder and Kathy Riddle, both of Tupelo; two brothers Sammy Little of New Albany and Tommy Little of Pinedale; nine grandsons and four granddaughters, and several great grandchildren. She is preceded by her parents; her husband, Gene McCraw; her daughter Cindy Perry, and her grandson Dustin Heatherly. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

