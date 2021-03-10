Billie L. McCraw Hutcheson, 86, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2021, at her home in Ecru. Services will be on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2PM at Center Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 11, 2021 12PM until service time at Center Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be left at tutormemorial.com.

