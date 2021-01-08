Judith Elaine Archer McCraw, 57, resident of Myrtle, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Ms. McCraw was born on January 11, 1963 to Frank Archer of Queensland, Australia and the late Sheila Gibson. She recieved her education in the Australian Public School System and was employed with Masterbilt Corporation before retiring. Services will be private. Arrangements provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. A simple Christian lady, Ms. McCraw will be remembered for her kind heart and a strong love for her family . Those left to cherish her memories include two daughters, Jennifer Davis and Melissa Kester, one sister, Wendy Howard of Queensland, Australia, and three grandchildren. "Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfill His promises to her!" Luke 1:45 New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the McCraw family at nafuneralsandcreamations.com
