HORN LAKE - Wythal Hulett “Buddy” McCraw 73 passed away peacefully on January 5, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto surrounded by his children and loving wife. Buddy was born June 17, 1947 in New Albany, Mississippi. Buddy spent his early years in the Memphis area, beginning school at Capleville Elementary. The family returned to the New Albany area settling in the Ellistown community for several years. His family moved to Southaven in 1963 where he attended Horn Lake High School, graduating in 1965.
Buddy began his career with Dover Elevator in 1965. His work ethic and dedication to his employer were unmatched, affording him many opportunities professionally. He retired from Thyssen Krupp after 53 years.
Buddy was a devoted father and loving husband. He taught his children the value of hard work and how to enjoy life. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent many afternoons and weekends with family and friends at the cabin (his childhood home) or on a lake. In his later years, he could most often be found enjoying time in his yard with his beloved dog Cotton, and more recently with Bella.
Above all Buddy genuinely loved people. He made lifelong friends wherever he went and was passionately devoted to those friendships. He could find the positive in anyone and was always a helping hand to those in need. His love and devotion were completely beyond the realm of time and he will be missed sorely.
Buddy is preceded in death by his parents H. D. “Bill” and Yvonee Randle McCraw, his stepmother Margaret Roberts McCraw, his son Charles “Tyson” McCraw, and his brother in law Jack Scott.
He is survived by his devoted wife Cindy, a daughter Margie Windham (Greg), a son George “Hugh” McCraw (Cristie), his sister Patsy Scott, eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Due to COVID the family will be having a private service at Coleman Funeral Home in Southaven. They would like to have a memorial service once COVID is no longer an issue. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: The Explorer Post 607 though Desoto County Sheriff’s Department SAR Unit, the Horn Lake Animal Shelter, or for Dementia Research at alz.org.
