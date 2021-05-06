Jimmie Lee "Jim" McCreary, also known as "Big Mac", "Papa" and "Mr. Jim", 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo, surrounded by his loved ones. Jim was born on December 9, 1955 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Ellis and Hattie Duvall McCreary. He was a graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School also a graduate of Itawamba Junior College. In 1983, Jim purchased Precision Communications and he proudly operated it until his retirement in 2020. A man devoted to God, he served as a deacon at Christian Chapel Church of Christ, he also passionately served on the Heritage Christian University Board of Directors. Jim happily married Brenda Cooper on August 31, 1985 and they were longtime residents of Hatley. Together Jim and Brenda spent many happy times traveling and working together. They were blessed with 22 wonderful years of spoiling their grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of nearly 36 years, Brenda McCreary; daughters, Michelle Gray (Kimball), Silver Springs, MD and LeAnne Robinson (Roy), Fulton; grandchildren, Anna, Luke and Logan Robinson; brother-in-law, Chip May, Fulton, and Hoyal Cooper (Kay), Nettleton; sister in law, Wanda Gates, Hatley; nephews, Tommy Ashmore and Michael May; great nephew, Collin Ashmore and great niece, Morgan Ruple and a host of other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Linda May and his brother, Kenny McCreary. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Christian Chapel Church of Christ with Mr. Kirk Brothers and Mr. Jerry Self officiating. Mr. Brian Pearson will lead singing. Burial will follow in the Tilden Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be JD Walters, Sam Carpenter, Brad Moore, Caleb Nowell, Chase Surrell, and Nick Tartt. Visitation will be on Friday evening at Christian Chapel from 5 PM until 8 PM. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to the Heritage Christian University at PO Box HCU, Florence, Al, 35630. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
