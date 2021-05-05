Jim McCreary, 65, passed away Wednesday, May 05, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11 AM at Christian Chapel Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Friday, May 7 from 5pm-8pm at Christian Chapel Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Tilden Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.