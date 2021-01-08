Maria Isabel McCreary, 74, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at her residence in Marietta. She was born in Alice, TX, on December 17, 1947, to Julio Chapa and Luisa Hernandez Chapa. She loved spending time with family and cooking. She enjoyed gardening and was a member of Little Creek Baptist Church. She was passionate about mission work. She missioned for over 30 years through Global Outreach and Harrison Baptist Church in Tupelo. She is survived by her son, Gregory Banegas (Tammy) and daughter, Lisa B. Caveness (Greg); mother, Louisa Chapa; brothers, Fred Chapa of Merrillville, IN, Bob Chapa of Walnut, CA, Iseral Chapa of Rio Grande, TX; sister, Evelyn Simmons of Willis, TX; grandchildren, Jamie Caveness (Tabitha) of Marietta, MS, Mamie Caveness of Marietta, MS, Bailey Banegas and Tori Banegas, both of New Site, MS; nieces and nephews, Tony Chapa, Venessa Chapa, Robert Chapa, Marissa Chapa, Sierra Chapa; and great-nephew, Matheo Chapa. She is preceded in death by her husband, James C. McCreary; and her father, Julio Chapa. A private burial was in East Prentiss Cemetery with Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating. Booneville Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
