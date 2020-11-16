Omie Euilaer McCreary, 89, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at her daughter's house in Booneville, MS. She was born April 16, 1931, in Booneville, MS to Elvis R. Hutchens and Florina "Flora" Huguley Hutchens. She was a dedicated and adored Mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Her love for her children and family were unprecedented, immeasurable, and indescribable. Motherhood was her purpose and her life's dedication. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed her family and friends, dancing, cooking, cosmetology, sewing, quilting, and gardening. Services will be on Tuesday, November 17, at 1 p.m. with visitation starting at 11 a.m. at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel. Bishop Michael Byrd will officiate. Mr. John Larsen will deliver the eulogy. There will be an open forum to deliver tributes. Burial and a gravesite dedication will be at the Mormon Cemetery. Survivors include six children - Janice Geno (Freddy) of Jumpertown, MS, Kay Morrissette (Yves - Deceased) of Booneville, MS, Dexter McCreary, Jr. (Angela) of Jacksonville, FL, Ronnie McCreary (Dianne) of Guntown, MS, Kathy Hrometz of Temple, TX, and Jason McCreary (Mary Anne) of Pelzer, SC, a very special friend - Sam Bridges, 18 grandchildren - Ginger Tennison (Brad), Freddy Geno Jr. (Wendy), Laurie Kesler (Tim), Bradley Geno (Suzanne), April Greenway (Mark), David Foy, Lindsey Everitt (Eric), Sydney McCreary, Brooke McCreary, Trevor McCreary, Andrew McCreary, Scott McCreary, Jessica Deaton, Victoria McCreary, Preston McCreary, Annabelle McCreary, Levi McCreary, and Ryker McCreary, and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dexter Gene McCreary, Sr.; her daughter, Melissa Deaton, her parents, Elvis and Flora Hutchens; one sister, Hazel Mae Hutchens and one brother, Aaron G. Hutchens. Pallbearers will be David Foy, Andrew McCreary, Levi McCreary, Preston McCreary, Scott McCreary, Will Tennison. Memorials may be made to the Family History Center, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, c/o Bishop Michael Byrd, 9 CR 1131, Booneville, MS 38829. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
