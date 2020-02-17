Bobby P. McCrory, 88, died Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born January 13, 1932, in Itawamba County to James and Augusta McCrory. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from American Motors / Chrysler after 32 years of service. He was a member of Tupelo Church of God for 37 years. He loved to garden and work out in his yard. He was an accomplished carpenter and enjoyed getting on his tractor and mowing. Services will be 2 PM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Laman officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his daughter, Mickie Reeves (Bill) of Saltillo; three grandchildren, Joey Hughes, Alex Reeves and Adam Reeves; one great-grandchild, Rory Reeves and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Millie Walls McCrory; three sisters, Stella Crawford (Marvin), Mary Ann Collier (Bob) and Hazel Kingsley (Trice); one brother, Leon McCrory (Faye); one nephew, Robert "Sonny" Collier, Jr. Pallbearers will be Joey Hughes, Adam Reeves, Aaron Mitchell, Ronnie Parker and Rusty Palmer. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rickey Mitchell, Amos Mitchell, Tommy Norris and Ricky Norris. Visitation will be 5:30 - 8 Tuesday and 1 - 2 Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House. "We had the pleasure of a good man's love and company, that is no small thing in life, it's one of the best things. Aren't we lucky?" C.G. Mitchell For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.