Rex E. McCrory, 69, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at his residence in Nettleton. He was born on November 9, 1952 in Itawamba County to parents William A. McCrory and Carolyn S. (Lettman) McCrory. He lived most of his life in the Nettleton area. He was of the Lutheran faith. He was a mechanic at Roper Toyota for many years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, working on cars and helping others. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. There will be a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. He is survived by his wife, Glenda McCrory, one daughter, Paula McCrory, one granddaughter, Caylee, four brothers, Robert, Terry, Bill, Dennis, and two sisters, Carol and Barbara and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
