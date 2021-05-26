Dale McCuiston, 55, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00a.m. at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be on 10:00a.m. until 11:00a.m. at the funeral home.

