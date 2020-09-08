NETTLETON -- Delbert Coy McCullar, 78, passed away Sunday, September 06, 2020, at his residence in Nettleton. Services will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:30 am at Graveside Service, Wofford Cemetery, Sulligent/Vernon, AL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Wofford Cemetery, Sulligent/Vernon, AL.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.