Tracy McCullar, 58, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at NMMC- Gilmore in Amory. She was born March 21, 1962 in Jonestown, MS to the late William Thomas and Dorothy Mae Evans Smith. Tracy married Troy McCullar on April 13, 1979. A devoted wife and mother, Tracy was a homemaker all of her life. Selfless to say the least, she was a caregiver to many, always checking on family and friends and doing anything in her power to help whenever or wherever she could. She had a personality of love, care and concern that was larger than life. Tracy enjoyed scrap booking, painting, puzzles, pickling and canning, talking on the phone and going to yard sales. A faithful Christian, she was a member of Faith Baptist Church. More than anything, Tracy was a doting grandmother to her 5 angels, and she enjoyed time spent with them, especially playing cards. Tracy is survived by her husband of nearly 42 years, Troy G McCullar, Hatley; daughter, Stacy Mae Welch (Michael), Hatley; son, Marlin Dae McCullar (Charlotte), Hatley; sisters, Katrina Smith, Cason and Kristina Smith, Gattman; grandchildren, Dylan Welch (Savannah), Hatley, Andi Welch, Adam Welch, Katie Brook "Buttercup" McCullar and Drew McCullar; special friends, Joyce Galloway, Glenda Wright, Judy Coplin and Becky Johnson; niece and great niece, Shana McCullar and Lydia McCullar, along with a host of other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death her brothers, Eddie and Billy Smith. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Harvey Coplin and Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in Hatley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Houston Burnett, Ronnie Griggs, Jon McCullar, Dylan Welch, Sam Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers will be Adam Welch, Drew McCullar and Ryan Potts. Visitation will be on Saturday evening at the funeral home from 5-7 PM. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
