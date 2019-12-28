AMORY -- Becky McCullen, 82, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her residence in Amory. Services will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, Amory. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, Amory.

