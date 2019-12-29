Margie Rebecca "Beckie" Hodges McCullen passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her residence after a short illness. Beckie was born October 2, 1937, to Flake and Ruth Hodges. Beckie graduated from Amory High School in 1955 and attended Mississippi State College for Women. On October 21, 1956, she married the love of her life, Joe Moore McCullen. They were blessed by God with two sons. She adored her husband and their family. Beckie returned to the "W" later in life and earned her Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Education. She was passionate about children's learning and impacted countless lives during her teaching career. She taught in the Amory School District until her retirement after 24 years of service. Mrs. McCullen loved her church, Amory FUMC, where she sang in the choir for over 40 years and served as chair of the Staff Parish Relations Committee. Beckie was active in all aspects of church life including the United Methodist Women, the Glove Ministry, vacation bible school, senior adult ministries, and serving home communion. She was also a lifetime member of Junior Auxiliary, the Aurora Club, and Delta Kappa Gamma. In her free time, she enjoyed playing bridge with friends, vacationing at the beach, and traveling both abroad and in the US. She loved reading a good book and knitting. However, her favorite pastime was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren all who affectionately knew her as "Meme". Her strong faith in God gives her family and friends comfort knowing that she is with her Lord and Savior. The memories Meme made, with the ones she loved, will be cherished forever. She is survived by her sons, Brian H. McCullen (Cathy), Corinth, MS; David M. McCullen, Hattiesburg, MS; grandchildren, Catie Haynes (Dexter), Baldwyn, MS; Luke McCullen, Chattanooga, TN; Elizabeth McCullen, Atlanta, GA; two great-grandchildren, John Dexter Haynes III and Cate Corrigan Haynes; nieces and nephews, Pam Williams, Mary Ann Foster (Don), Ira "Top" B. McCullen III (Kathy), Amy (Jim) Smith; as well as many close cousins and family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe McCullen. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Amory First United Methodist Church with Rev. Wesley Pepper and Rev. Don McCain officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery in Amory. Pallbearers will be Jon Alexander, Joe Brennan, Stephen Fairley, Greg Harris, Tommy Hodges, Ira B. McCullen III, and "Coach" Larry Marett. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday night, December 29, 2019, from 5-8PM at Amory First United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Amory First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 147, Amory, MS 38821. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
