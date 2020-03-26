Jerry Wayne "Heartbreaker" McCuller, 66, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in High Point, NC, after a sudden illness. He was born March 20, 1954, to William S. and Annie Laura Comer McCuller. He was a truck driver most all his life most recently employed with Midsouth Transportation in Verona. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. A Baptist in belief, he was an avid Atlanta Braves and New Orleans Saints fan and enjoyed watching westerns. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Fawn Grove Cemetery located just off Fawn Grove Road (Exit 97 on I-22) with Bro. Frank Panzrino officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Gayle McCuller; six children, Jason, Matthew, Chasity, Trish, Lance, and Jeremy; one brother, Mike McCuller, and two sisters, Shelby Jean Christian (Bobby) and Mary Jane Baldwin (Rick), all of Ballardsville; and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two infant children and his parents. Condolences may be shared with the McCuller family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
