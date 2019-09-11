Billy Wayne McCullough, 80, passed from this life to eternity on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 in his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on September 14th, 1938, to the late Woodrow Wilson McCullough and Eleanor Hudson McCullough in Pontotoc County. He spent the majority of his life in Tupelo, where he was a part owner and Vice President of Flying H Transportation. Billy served 2 terms on the Board of Mississippi Truckers Association. On July 17th, 1959, Billy said his vows to Mrs. Judith Conwell, with whom he spent 60 blissful years of marriage. An outdoorsman, he loved to bird hunt and travel, and he spent a lifetime at the ball fields playing and coaching baseball/softball. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A godly man, he was a longtime member at Harrisburg Baptist Church. A service celebrating his life will be held at noon Friday, September 13th, 2019, at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel, with Dr. David Langerfeld and Bro. David Smith officiating. Visitation will be 10am to service time Friday only. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends. For those who may not attend, the service may be viewed at noon Friday and for 60 days thereafter at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Survivors include his wife Judith of Saltillo; 2 children, Mike McCullough (Sherry) of Tupelo, Susan Dorrough (Frank) of Saltillo; 1 sister, Betty Cady (Jimmy) of Meridian; 4 grandchildren, Will Dorrough (Kirby) of Germantown, TN, Matthew Dorrough (Kait) of Guntown, Wesley McCullough (Hannah Claire) of Tupelo, and Blake McCullough of Saltillo; as well as 5 great grandchildren, Wyatt, Lyla Kate, Gentry, Caroline, and Parker, and a nephew, Dr. Jim Cady (Amy) of Meridian. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. 2177, Tupelo, MS 38801.
