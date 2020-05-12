David McCullough 72, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home. He was a retired truck driver and he enjoyed fishing. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Dwight Scott officiating. Burial will be in East Mt. Zion Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rosie McCullough; step-children, Margaret Griffin, Lillian McCullough, Deborah Brooks, Mary Edge, Roy Dale Edge and Clem Edge; sister, Joyce Harper; brothers, Billy McCullough and Robert McCullough; host of grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Charlene Harris McCullough; step-son, Rocky Edge. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5:00 - 9:00 P.M. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

