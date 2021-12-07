Geraldine McDonald "Jerry" McCullough, 96, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. She was a retired educator and guidance counselor after having served Chickasaw County School District in excess of three decades. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she served in various capacities over the years. Additionally, she volunteered as a Pink Lady at Trace Regional Hospital and Floy Dyer Manor. This was a service that she dearly enjoyed because it allowed her to do two of her favorite things: help others and socialize. Jerry completed her education at Holmes Junior College and Mississippi State University. An avid Bulldog fan, she kept up with many MSU sports teams. Jerry loved her family, friends, and Butterfingers candy bars. Ever the lady, she was prim, proper, and stylish while at the same time showing kindness and acceptance to all. Unless, that is, you made a grammatical error. No doubt she has corrected many of you as she has our family. Survivors include her three daughters, Angela Tunnell (Jackie), Marybeth Dendy (Harold), and Janine Freeman (Andy), all of Houlka; six grandchildren, Adam Tunnell (Kristy) of Starkville, Audra Rogers (Will) of Nolensville, TN; Cullen Dendy (Katherine) of Tupelo; Garrett Dendy (Audra) of Fulton; Gabe Freeman ( Breanna) of Pontotoc; and Darby Freeman of Houlka; ten great grandchildren, Logan, Sawyer, and Wyatt Tunnell; Anna Rogers; Carter, Emma, Charlotte, Avery, Ella, and Tucker Dendy. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Derwood McCullough, longtime Chickasaw County Chancery Clerk; her parents, Hubert and Lowry McDonald; her grandson, Joshua Tunnell; and her nephew, Jimmy Guy "Coach" McDonald. A Service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church near Davis Lake (1089 CR 413, Houlka, Ms. 38850) with Bro. Jon Haimes officiating. Burial will follow in Halsell Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 PM-8PM today (Wed.-12/8/21) and from 10 AM-service time Thursday all at Shiloh Baptist Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Pallbearers will be Ma Jerry's grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Halsell Cemetery Fund, 1322 CR 413, Houlka, Ms. 39950 or to Baptist Children's Village, 114 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland, MS. 39157. Condolences may be e mailed tohollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.