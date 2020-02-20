Mr. James, Glenn McCullough, 39, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his residence in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was born in West Point, Mississippi on October 25, 1980 to Michael "Mike" McCullough and Kathryn Moore McCullough. He worked with his family at the Barnes Crossing Eye Clinic in Tupelo as an optometrist technician. Glenn was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church in Tupelo, Mississippi. Glenn served in the Unites States Army. Funeral services will be held at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, Mississippi on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Terry Rhodes officiating. Burial will be at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi. Visitation will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, Mississippi. Mr. McCullough is survived by his parents, Mike and Dr. Kathryn "Kathy" McCullough of Tupelo, Mississippi; his son, Riley Hogue of Ripley, Mississippi; his brothers, Paden Moore (Betsy) McCullough of Tupelo, Mississippi, and Dr. Michael "Burks" (Logan) McCullough of Tupelo, Mississippi and his grandmother, Ella McCullough of Houston, Mississippi. Mr. McCullough is preceded in death by his grandparents, Glenn and Marie Moore and Hugh McCullough. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
