James Leonard McCullough, 95, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Germantown, Tennessee. A celebration of his life will be held at The Village in Germantown, Monday, August 5th at 2:00 pm, with a burial service to be held at Memorial Garden Park in Starkville, Mississippi on Wednesday, August 7th at 3:00 pm. Leonard, affectionally known as "Coach" was born on January 14, 1924 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Jeffie Sanders and Bon Holland McCullough. He grew up in Corinth, Mississippi and was educated at Corinth High School, where he was a 4-year letterman in multiple sports. In 1942, while serving as President of his senior class, Leonard left school to join the United States Marine Corps. After his training, he was sent to the South Pacific, where he was involved in the freeing of 4 islands from Japanese control. After he was honorably discharged from the Marines, he returned to Mississippi and married Mary Anne Swett of Corinth. In 1946, "Coach" enrolled in Mississippi State University on a football scholarship, where he remained as a player and student coach until his graduation in 1949. He then began his coaching career. Leonard coached at East Mississippi Junior College, Northeast Mississippi Junior College, Columbia High School and at Brookhaven High School as head football coach and athletic director. In 1954, Leonard returned to Mississippi State University and worked under coaches Darrell Royal, Wade Walker, Paul Davis and Charles Shira as freshman coach, assistant coach and athletic academic counselor. During this time, he pursued graduate studies and in 1969 he received his doctorate in education administration. He left coaching in 1970 and accepted a position in continuing education at Mississippi State University, where he retired in 1989 as Dean of Continuing Education. After retirement, "Coach" remained in Starkville, where he served as a member of the advisory board to the MSU Department of Military Services, and as a consultant on accreditation by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. "Coach" was a member of the First Baptist Church of Starkville, where he served in various capacities, including a Sunday School teacher for high school and college students and as a deacon. He served as a member of the Education Committee of Mississippi Baptist Convention. "Coach" was a longstanding member of the Bulldog Club and the M Club. He received "The Distinguished American Award" granted by The Mississippi State University chapter of The National Football Foundation, The Leo Seal Award and was a Patron of Excellence at MSU. Leonard was preceded in death by the love of his life and best friend, Anne; parents Bon Holland and Jeffie Sanders McCullough; grandson Joseph McCullough Alarcon and brothers Murray McCullough, David McCullough and Jack McCullough. He is survived by his brother Paul McCullough of Charlotte, NC; daughter Mollie Alarcon (Terry) of New Orleans, LA; son Jim McCullough (Vicki) of Memphis, TN; son Ken McCullough of Seattle, WA; grandchildren Jennifer McCullough of Memphis, TN, Ginger McCullough Wilson (Lance) of Memphis, TN and Josh Alarcon of Galveston, TX and five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to The James Leonard McCullough Scholarship Fund PO Box 6149 Mississippi State, MS 39762 or a charity of the donor's choice. "Coach" had an enormous impact on the lives of high school and college players, from those who achieved the highest level of athletic accomplishment to those who simply valued the opportunity to participate. As a player and coach, he appreciated the lessons learned through sports participation and he cherished the opportunity to act as a vehicle to influence positive development and contribute to the lives of others in his beloved State of Mississippi. You can go online and sign guest register at www.welchfuneralhomes.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
73°
Heavy Thunderstorm
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 4, 2019 @ 6:07 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.