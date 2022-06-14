Ruby McCully Sherfey, age 91, passed away on June 12, 2022 at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo. Born October 4, 1930 in Lee County to the late Millard McCully and Lillie Putt McCully, she was the widow of Emmett Sherfey, who died April 4, 1975. Mrs. Sherfey is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth "Beth" Sherfey of Tupelo and Sherry Sherfey Lockhart and her husband, Jack of Birmingham, Ala.; one grandson, Dr. Mark Lockhart and his wife, Dr. Rebecca Lockhart; three great grandchilfen, Haley, Ryan and Jack R. Lockhart; her only brother, Dr. A. C. McCully of Tallahassee, Fla; her brother in law, Robert Fancher and her nieces and nephews. A brief graveside prayer service will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner Street Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their longtime friends.
