Charles McDaniel, 86, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home. He was born December 8, 1932 to the late Benjamin Franklin McDaniel and the late Fannie Amber Johnson McDaniel. He enjoyed being outdoors, mowing, fishing, and cookouts with his family. He also enjoyed gardening. Services will be 2:00 pm on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Guin and Bro. Ray Bennett. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, July 16, at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Survivors include his sons: Frankie Junior McDaniel and special friend Shay White of Nettleton, Ricky McDaniel, Danny McDaniel both of Fulton; daughters: Teresa Harmon of Fulton, Sandra (Rodney) Rusoe of Mantachie; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; sisters: Patricia Spencer and Susie (Stanley) Underwood; brother, James "Pete" (Kaye) McDaniel. Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Pauline McDaniel, daughters: Debra Barnett, Rebecca Smith, Rhonda McDaniel; son-in-law, Neal Harmon; great-grandson, Peyton Taylor; sisters: Mauzelle Strange and Lucille Umphers. Pallbearers will be Corey Harper, Dustin Harmon, Matthew Smith, Jeremy Smith, Braxton Harmon, Brandon McDaniel, Chad McDaniel Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
