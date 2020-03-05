GRAND JUNCTION, TN -- Davion Corshun McDaniel, 18, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at an automobile accident in Grand Junction , TN. Services will be on Sunday March 8, 2020 1:00 at Miracle Temple Salt & Light MInistries 1186 Allen Corner Rd Lamar, MS. Burial will follow at Grand Junction Cemetery . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services .

