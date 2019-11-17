Mrs. Jackie Price McDaniel, 89, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 peacefully at her home in Belden, MS. She was accompanied by her fur-baby, Holly. Jackie was born May 27, 1930 to Talmadge Jack Price and Gladys Taylor Price. She attended Mooreville High School where she played basketball and was a member of the 1946 Championship Team. She spent most of her life in the service industry as a waitress. Much of that time was at the Ramada Inn and the old Executive Inn where she held forth with grace, poise and personality, treating her customers like they were family. Jackie married Royce McDaniel on August 12, 1988. They were married for almost ten years before his death in July, 1998. She was a longstanding member of Belden United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her yard and canning vegetables. A graveside service will be at 2 PM, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Union Cemetery in Belden with Rev. James Richardson officiating. Visitation will be today (Monday), from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors and immediately following the graveside at Union Cemetery on Tuesday. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. She is survived by her three children, Judy Smith (Danny), Joe Price Young (Gidge), and Tony Young; eight grandchildren, Kim Neisler (Greg), Greg Smith, Joe Price Young, Jr. (Roxeanne), Julie Lackey (Sam), Jamie Hutcheson (Joey), Toni Capomazza (Stefano), April Austin (Dickie), and Andy Young (Jessica); sisteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Joe Young, Jr., Joey Birmingham, Andy Young, Greg Niceler, Sam Lackey, Dominic Niceler, Logan Neisler, Dean Coker, and Greg Neisler. The family requests memorials be sent to Belden United Methodist Church, 5157 Endville Road, Belden, MS 38826.
