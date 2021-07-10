James Norman McDaniel, 84, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born April 28, 1937 to the late Benjamin Franklin McDaniel and the late Fannie Amber Johnson McDaniel. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, playing guitar, watching wrestling, gardening and spending time with his family and friends. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday July 12, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell, and Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Burntfields Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation wil be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday July 11, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Kayron McDaniel of Fulton, daughter; Celina McDaniel of Fulton, granddaughter; Breana Stephens, 2 sisters; Jacqueline Spencer, and Susie (Stanley) Underwood of Fulton, host of nieces and nephews, special daughters; Sandra Pound of NC, Lisa Hemker of FL, Connie Terry of Pontotoc, and Chevela Underwood of Mooreville, special grandson; Austin Terry of Pontotoc. He was preceded in death by his parents;Benjamin Franklin McDaniel, and Fannie Amber McDaniel, 2 sisters; Mauzelle Strange, and Lucille Umphers, 1 brother; Charles Anderson McDaniel. Pallbearers will be Austin Terry, Seth Graham, Junior McDaniel, Brandon McDaniel, Danny McDaniel, and CJ Blackburn. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky McDaniel, Micahel Pafford, and Ronnie Pafford. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.