Mary Elizabeth McDaniel, 82, passed away Sunday, January 25, 2021, at Rainbow Rehabilitation Center in Bartlett, TN. Services will be on 02/02/2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery . Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.