Roland Delano McDaniel, 86, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his longtime residence in Nettleton. Roland was born on March 17, 1933 in the Carolina Community of Itawamba County to the late Denby McDaniel and Vera Wilburn McDaniel. He grew up there on the family farm, graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School and later received his AA Degree in Horticulture from Itawamba Community College. A patriotic American, Roland served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953-1955. Roland married Johnnie Fae Payne in l958 and they made their lifelong residence in Nettleton. Roland worked constructing grain elevators early in life and was chosen to be the first and only Manager of Bunge Grain Elevator in Nettleton retiring after 25 years. He enjoyed his interactions with farm families from many Northeast Miss. Counties. After retirement, he became a School Bus Driver for Nettleton Schools, endearing himself to his students and always giving out Candy at Christmas. A lifelong Methodist, he was a member of the Nettleton United Methodist Church and the Disciples Sunday school class. Roland was an invigorating storyteller and always enjoyed growing a generous graden. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Nettleton United Methodist Church with his pastor, Rev. Cecil Locke officiating. Military Honors will follow the service. Private burial will be in the New Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10AM-service time Tuesday only at the Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Roland is survived by his children: Rob McDaniel (Nora) of Oakton, Virginia, Ray McDaniel (Brandi) and Dana McDaniel Burcham (Nat) all of Nettleton. His grandchildren: Kyle McDaniel (Katie), Autumn Grubbs, Payton McDaniel, Payne McDaniel, Bailey McDaniel and McDaniel Burcham. 1 great grandchild, Alice Lucille McDaniel. His sister, Kay Gray (Ceburn) of the Carolina Community and his brother, Joe Thomas McDaniel (Ann) of Jackson. Several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Johnnie Fae McDaniel in 2007 and his siblings, Rebecca McDaniel Petitt, Hubert McDaniel and Trubert McDaniel. Pallbearers will be Lance, Ryan and Larry Payne, Giles and Kyle McDaniel, Jeffrey Gray and Marty Petitt. Honorary pallbearers will be the Disciples Sunday School Class from Nettleton UMC. Memorials may be made to the Nettleton United Methodist Church, 160 Verona Avenue, Nettleton, MS. 38858.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.