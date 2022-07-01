Sharon Sharlene Crymes McDaniel, 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at her residence in Amory. She was born in Atlanta, GA and moved at a young age to New Orleans, a city she would always hold close to her heart. She graduated from East Jefferson High School in New Orleans where she met her beloved husband, Bill to whom she was married for 58 years. She worked as surgical technician at Charity Hospital in New Orleans and through many moves, she continued working in healthcare, primarily in ophthalmology, until she retired in Tupelo, Mississippi. Sharon was an avid reader, had a magical touch with gardening, and was gifted with wonderful and creative sewing and needlepoint abilities. Her family has many beautiful and cherished items made by her. Most importantly, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She always kept them smiling with her pranks, chocolate chip cookies, and quirky sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas McDaniel, her father, Lawrence Crymes, mother, Annie Mae Crymes, and brother, Thomas Crymes. She is survived by her three children, Bill McDaniel(Rachael), Amory, Mississippi, Sherri McDaniel McDonald (Ken), Madison, Mississippi, and Brian McDaniel (Jody), High Rolls, New Mexico. Among her greatest joys were her grandchildren, Kathryn McDaniel Steele (Chris), Amory, Mississippi, Jaclyn Willow McDaniel, Amory, Mississippi, Thomas Pascal (Pace) McDonald, Madison, Mississippi, Amye Faith McDonald, Jackson, Mississippi, and Hannah Rachelle McDaniel, High Rolls, New Mexico, and one great-granddaughter, Nova Grace Steele. A private family service will be held on Monday, July 4, 2022. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
