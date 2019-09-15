TUPELO -- Thomas McDaniel, 59, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at UAB-Birmingham in Birmingham. Services will be on September 16, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. at Holland Funeral Directors.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.