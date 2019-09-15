Thomas Cowen "Tommy" McDaniel, Jr. , 59, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at UAB-Birmingham from complications of diabetes. Tommy was a lifelong Lee Countian born to T.C. and Shirley Hill McDaniel in Tupelo on July 3, 1960. He graduated from Tupelo High School in l978 and began a 28 year career in the family business, East Heights Finance Company, retiring due to health issues two years ago as Vice President and Loan Officer. Tommy enjoyed life to the fullest. He was an avid Ole Miss Rebel fan and loved tailgating in the Grove with friends. He was a pool shark, a master woodworker and owner with much pride in his show cars. He made a profession of faith at Parkway Baptist Church at an early age. A service celebrating his life will be held at Noon today (Mon. Sept. 16, 2019) at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Paul Young officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be today (Mon.) only from 10 AM-service time. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Tommy is survived by his parents, T.C. and Shirley McDaniel of Tupelo; his children, Cowen McDaniel of Greenwood, Sarah Hodges (John) of Greenwood and Dillon McDaniel (Kalie) of Tupelo. one grandson and PaPaw's pride, Lawrence Hodges of Greenwood. A brother and his caregiver, Steve McDaniel (Sharon) of Tupelo; nieces, Stephanie and Jourdan and nephew, Justin; His aunt, Sara McDaniel of Tupelo. extended family, Nicole, Shon, Katie, Caroline and South Sherwood; Numerous cousins and the mothers of his children; Beth Johnson and Charlotte McDaniel and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Rebecca Hill and Eric and Lema McDaniel; 2 aunts and 2 uncles; His best friend and fur baby, Sugar. Pallbearers will be Tim Tate, Bryan Hunt, Joe Banik, Steve McDaniel, Justin McDaniel and Danny Dorman. Honorary pallbearers will be present and past friends and associates at East Heights Finance Company. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, Tenn. 38501. The service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at Noon today and for 90 days thereafter.
