Ann McDonald, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born June 11, 1932 to William Hobert and Mildred Frances Polk Rickman. Ann was retired from Stegall Ford where she worked as a bookkeeper. She was a member of Algoma Presbyterian Church. Ann enjoyed spending time with her family and visiting with her friends. Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, the family will have a private graveside service at 3:00 PM Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Old Monroe Cemetery, with Rev. Chris Podd officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Linda Dobbs (Gary) Algoma, MS; two grandchildren, Lesley Warren (Brad) and Lisa Roye (Patrick); two step-grandchildren, Ethan Dobbs (Katie) and Elizabeth Deatherage (Keith); three great-grandchildren, Liam Warren, Lauren Butler (Dalton) and Landon Roye; and five step-great-grandchildren, Destiny, Harlee, Marley, Slade and Kane. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Ladell McDonald, and a step-great-grandson, Abel Haze. Memorials may be sent to Old Monroe Cemetery, C/O Shawn Sheffield, 100 Wallfield Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
