Billy Wayne McDonald, 76, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born August 20, 1944, to Verline and Iona Kay McDonald. He was a member of Lakeland Baptist Church. He was retired from Super Sagless after 36 years as a tool and die maker. He was also a self -employed mechanic. He enjoyed racing and building his grandson's motors for their race cars. He enjoyed being around his family, especially his grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public services. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Beverly Jane McDonald; one son, Tommy McDonald (Melissa); one daughter, Tammy McCarthy (Scotty), all of Mantachie; one brother, Donnie McDonald of Fulton; one sister, Patsy Riley of Peppertown; three grandchildren, Ben McCarthy (Brianna), Madison McCarthy, and Tyler McDonald (Maranda); three great grandchildren, Brinkley McCarthy, Chance McDonald, and Audrey McDonald. He was preceded in death by one brother, Gary McDonald; and his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to be made to the Lakeland Baptist Church, 5719 River Road, Mantachie, MS 38855. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
