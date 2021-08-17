Bobby Neal McDonald, 75, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 15, 2021. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his grandchildren, playing games on his phone. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Guntown where he served as President of his Sunday School class. He retired from Malone and Hyde. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Bobby Robbins, Bro. Tommy Sanford and Bro. Kenneth Watson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Diane B. McDonald of Guntown; daughters, Sharon Angles of Jumpertown, Cindy McDonald of Baldwyn and Tonya Moore (James) of Baldwyn; sons, George Winters (Becky) of Guntown and Jonathan Winters (Miranda) of Guntown; sisters, Linda Pickens, Martha Humphrey, Meadie Cossitt and Marie Blue; grandchildren, Isabel Ibarra, Elisabet Ibarra, Rachel Angeles, Victoria Moore, Alex Moore, Gabe Winters, Allie Winters, Samantha Winters, Riley Winters, Skylar Robbins, Jodi Copeland; (4) great-grandchildren, Honor Ibarra, Lincoln Ibarra, Casen Copeland and Weston Copeland; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Lizzie Pannell McDonald;(1) sister; (4) brothers; 1st wife, Charlotte McDonald. Pallbearers will be George L. Winters III, Jonathan Winters, Alex Moore, Justin Anderson, Case Curtiss, Perry Lansdell, James Moore and Gabe Winters. Skylar Robbins and his nephews will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
