Mr. Jimmy Guy "Coach" McDonald, 71, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home in Houlka, Mississippi. Jimmy Guy McDonald was born in Houston, Mississippi on March 22, 1948 to Guy Wilbur McDonald and Jane Marie Thomas McDonald. He was a member of Houlka First Baptist Church. He coached for many years for Houlka Attendance Center. Over the years, Coach received the following awards: Kellogg`s- Woman's Basketball Coach of the year- 1977; MS Coaches Hall of Fame- 2014; NEMS Basketball Coach Hall of Fame- 2012-2013; and NEMCABB- Coach Hall of Fame- 2014. Funeral Services will be held at Houlka Gymnasium in Houlka, Mississippi on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Bro. David Blackwell, and Bro. Patrick Collins officiating. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Houlka First Baptist Church in Houlka and from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the Houlka Gymnasium on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Coach McDonald is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbie Jo Houston McDonald of Houlka; his daughter, Jill Marie (Brad) Vance of Houlka; Bradley Hubert (Lauren) McDonald of Bruce; his sisters, Bonnie Sappington of Houlka, and Vicki (Donnie) Homan of Pontocola; and his grandchildren, Jade Gunnells, Addie Kate Vance, Jace Tutor, Lily Tutor, and Mary Haire. Coach McDonald was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Seth Burt, Dustin Eaton, Sid Burt, Jock Moore, Dashun Berry, Smoody Turner, Madarius Hobson, and Tyreque Reed. Honorary Pallbearers will be the 1973 Baseball State Champs, 1975 Girls Basketball Grand Slam Champs, 1977 Girls Basketball State Champs, and 2000 Boys Basketball State Champs. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Houlka First Baptist Church Building Fund "In memory of Coach Jimmy Guy McDonald" P.O. Box 205 Houlka, MS 38850 OR St. Jude's Children's Hospital Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
